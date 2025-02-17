Merrion Way: Live updates and closures as Leeds city centre evacuated after 'suspicious item' found
Police were called to Merrion Way in Leeds at 2.24pm today (Monday, February 17) following a report that a “potentially suspicious item” had been left there.
As a result large parts of Leeds city centre, particularly areas close to Leeds First Direct Arena, have been evacuated this evening.
Road closures have been put into place. Follow below and refresh for live updates...
Live updates as Leeds city centre evacuated
Suspicious item found
A “potentially suspicious item” was found on Merrion Way, near Leeds First Direct Arena.
Interior of the Merrion Centre closed
Due to an ongoing incident on Merrion Way, the interior of the Merrion Centre and selected external-facing venues are temporarily closed.
However, selected businesses on Merrion Way, Wade Lane, and Woodhouse Lane remain open as usual.
CitiPark Merrion Centre closed
A CitiPark customer notice said: “Our Merrion Centre & First Direct Arena car park is temporarily closed due to a police incident.
“We apologise for any inconvenience and will update you as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.”
Merrion Way reopens
Merrion Way in Leeds city centre has now been reopened.
A force spokesperson said: “West Yorkshire Police would like to thank people in Leeds for their patience following a potentially suspicious item incident in the city centre today.
“Army bomb disposal experts assessed the item and gave the all-clear shortly after 6pm, the cordon has been lifted.”
CitiPark Merrion Centre reopens
The Merrion Centre & First Direct Arena CitiPark has now reopened.
Merrion Centre reopens
Merrion Centre has also now reopened.
All roads reopened
The A58 Claypit Lane and Lovell Park Road have both reopened as normal following the incident on Merrion Way.