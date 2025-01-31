5 . Merrion Centre in the 1990s

A view along the upper floor of the Centre with a couple in the foreground walking down the stairs. Wade House is partially visible on the right and Morrisons can be seen in the background. Metal beams stretch across the roof with lights and security cameras. Glass panels line the lanes with artificial plants on either side. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net