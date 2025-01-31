The gallery brings into focus all aspects of life at the Centre during the decade from shops and supermarkets to nightclubs to escalators. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Dortmund Square and the Drayman - The story of a city centre landmark LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Memories of Leeds Merrion Centre shops you (probably) visited during the 1990s
These photos are sure to evoke wonderful memories for a generation of shoppers who visited the Merrion Centre in the 1990s.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.