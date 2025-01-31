Memories of Leeds Merrion Centre shops you (probably) visited during the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 31st Jan 2025, 08:22 BST

These photos are sure to evoke wonderful memories for a generation of shoppers who visited the Merrion Centre in the 1990s.

The gallery brings into focus all aspects of life at the Centre during the decade from shops and supermarkets to nightclubs to escalators. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Dortmund Square and the Drayman - The story of a city centre landmark LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Merrion Centre in the 1990s

Ritzy nightclub in the background. Wade House can be seen on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Merrion Centre in the 1990s

There is a glass case with an automaton with a clock on the top. Escalators lead up to the first floor and more shops. Many plants are visible in this view. There is a woman and a dog in the foreground. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Merrion Centre in the 1990s

Book Depot shop to left, Instep Sports, sports shop to right. Many people are visible coming in and out of the precinct. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Merrion Centre in the 1990s

The entrance to Morrisons supermarket in September 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Merrion Centre in the 1990s

A view along the upper floor of the Centre with a couple in the foreground walking down the stairs. Wade House is partially visible on the right and Morrisons can be seen in the background. Metal beams stretch across the roof with lights and security cameras. Glass panels line the lanes with artificial plants on either side. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Merrion Centre in the 1990s

Morrisons is on the left with empty shop units on the right. The shops have arched, glass doorways and arched windows above. Lights hand off the wall and pedestrians are shown. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

