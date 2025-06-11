Leeds United: Fan arrested over racially aggravated common assault after clash with Plymouth Argyle fans

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 11:32 BST

A man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated assault following a clash involving Leeds United football fans on the last day of the Championship season.

Devon and Cornwall Police has issued an appeal for witnesses and footage following the reported common assault around the Barbican area of Plymouth.

The incident happened following the football match between Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United on Saturday, May 3, at approximately 6.15pm outside The Maritime Inn.

The reported racially aggravated common assault happened during a clash between Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle fans at the Maritime Inn following the earlier match at Home Park.The reported racially aggravated common assault happened during a clash between Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle fans at the Maritime Inn following the earlier match at Home Park.
The reported racially aggravated common assault happened during a clash between Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle fans at the Maritime Inn following the earlier match at Home Park. | National World / Google

A police spokesperson said: “A clash between two groups took place and it is reported one man used racially abusive language and gestures towards another male.

“A 49-year-old man from Pocklington, Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault and has been released under investigation.”

The incident happened after Leeds United won the match at Home Park 2-1 with a late goal from Manor Soloman, which secured their status as league champions.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or who has any relevant CCTV or phone footage which could help officers with their enquiries, is asked to call 101 or visit our website quoting 50250110471.

