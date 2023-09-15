Several schools in Leeds implemented lockdown-style measures yesterday, after receiving “threats” via email.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Numerous schools confirmed to the Yorkshire Evening Post on Thursday that they were taking additional safety precautions following the “threat”.

Here’s everything we know so far...

What’s happened?

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beeston Primary School are among those confirmed to have been impacted over reported threats of violence to children and staff. Picture: Steve Riding

Parents across Leeds received emails informing them about “soft” lockdown restrictions after threats were made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One primary headteacher said children were being kept indoors for the whole day, with gates locked and windows and doors closed.

What have police said?

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are aware of an email which has been sent to a number of schools in Leeds and Bradford today. The contents of the email are being investigated by police and officers are providing reassurance and safety advice to affected schools.

“Contrary to some reports the force has not issued guidance to schools to ‘lockdown’ and has not stated the threats are credible.

“Officers have commenced an investigation into a potential malicious communications offence and have now made an arrest in connection with the matter.”

What have Leeds City Council said?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council had also been in touch with schools. A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We are aware of an ongoing situation relating to threats made towards a number of schools in Leeds and we are working closely with West Yorkshire Police to monitor the situation and provide support to schools.”

What schools have been impacted?

The YEP understands a number of schools were contacted by the council as part of the warning. While parents at Westerton Primary Academy, in Tingley, were been advised that phone lines should be kept clear unless there was an emergency.

Blenheim Primary School confirmed in a statement on their website that, while their school was unaffected, it was believed “up to 80 schools” had received the warning.