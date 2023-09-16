Police have issued an update after a man was arrested over “threats” made to schools across Leeds.

Schools across the city implemented tighter security measures on Thursday (September 14) after an email containing a threat was sent to a number of schools, prompting an investigation by West Yorkshire Police.

A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon and police have now issued an update, saying: “A man who was arrested on Thursday has since been released on police bail.

"The matter continues to be treated as a malicious communications offence and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Schools across Leeds were affected after reports that threatening emails were sent. Photo: National World

The YEP understands that schools continued to follow tight security and safeguarding measures - and were urged to remain vigilant following the emails.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council's deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said yesterday (Friday): “I would like to extend my thanks to West Yorkshire Police for acting swiftly to support schools, as well as to school and setting leaders, teachers, and school staff across Leeds who, as always, managed the situation in their schools with professionalism during a challenging day."

Parents were informed on Thursday that a number of schools would be taking precautionary measures, including keeping students indoors for the day with gates locked and windows and doors closed.

However, police said in a statement in the afternoon that it had not issued "lockdown" guidance or said that the reported threats were "credible".