Leeds teachers and staff praised for 'acting swiftly' after email 'threats' as schools urged to remain vigilant

Education bosses in Leeds have praised teaching staff and police for "acting swiftly" following a day of chaos in the city yesterday (September 14).
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:34 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 14:08 BST
It comes after reports of an email containing a threat being sent to a number of schools, prompting an investigation by West Yorkshire Police.

The force confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection with the "potential malicious communications" and that the suspect remains in custody today.

The YEP understands that schools are continuing to follow tight security and safeguarding measures - and have been urged to remain vigilant following the emails this week.

Blenheim Primary School said in a statement yesterday (September 14) that "up to 80 schools" had received a warning about a threat, while Coun Jonathan Pryor today praised teaching staff and police for "acting swiftly" following the day of chaos. Photo: Google / Bruce Rollinson.Blenheim Primary School said in a statement yesterday (September 14) that "up to 80 schools" had received a warning about a threat, while Coun Jonathan Pryor today praised teaching staff and police for "acting swiftly" following the day of chaos. Photo: Google / Bruce Rollinson.
Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council's deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: "Schools are open as usual today and parents will have been informed directly about any specific arrangements relating to their school.

“I would like to extend my thanks to West Yorkshire Police for acting swiftly to support schools, as well as to school and setting leaders, teachers, and school staff across Leeds who, as always, managed the situation in their schools with professionalism during a challenging day."

Parents were informed yesterday that a number of schools would be taking precautionary measures, including keeping students indoors for the day with gates locked and windows and doors closed.

However, police said in a statement in the afternoon that it had not issued "lockdown" guidance or said that the reported threats were "credible".

Blenheim Primary School said on its website that while the school was unaffected, it was believed that "up to 80 schools" had received a warning.