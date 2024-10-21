Leeds police launch manhunt in connection with attempted arson in Adel and assault

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 15:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police investigating an attempted arson in Leeds would like to speak with Conrick Stapleton.

Stapleton, 30, is described as being of slim build and around 5ft 9ins tall.

He has links to the Bramley, Adel and Moortown areas of the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Stapleton, 30, is described as being of slim build and around 5ft 9ins tall.Stapleton, 30, is described as being of slim build and around 5ft 9ins tall.
Stapleton, 30, is described as being of slim build and around 5ft 9ins tall. | WYP

Officers are making enquiries to locate Stapleton in connection with the incident which occurred in the Adel area of the city last month.

They would also like to speak with him about breaches of court orders and an assault.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

If you can assist in locating him, then please contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13240489660.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice