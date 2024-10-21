Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating an attempted arson in Leeds would like to speak with Conrick Stapleton.

Stapleton, 30, is described as being of slim build and around 5ft 9ins tall.

He has links to the Bramley, Adel and Moortown areas of the city.

Officers are making enquiries to locate Stapleton in connection with the incident which occurred in the Adel area of the city last month.

They would also like to speak with him about breaches of court orders and an assault.

If you can assist in locating him, then please contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13240489660.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.