27 fantastic photos take you back to Adel and Holt Park in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST

These photos celebrate a decade in the life of two neighbouring Leeds communities.

Holt Park and Adel are the focus of this photo gallery which turns back the clock to the 1990s. The image feature a range of community landmarks including leisure centres, pubs and shops and schools. They also celebrate grassroots sporting success and turn the spotlight on the news stories making the headlines back in the day.

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Eyrie pub on Holtdale Approach pictured in March 1999. It closed in January 2013.

1. Holt Park in the 1990s

Bob Hodgson of Fullers greengrocers at the Holt Park Shopping Centre was complaining about the Asda store nearby who were stopping him selling plant and flowers outside his shop. Pictured in June 1998.

2. Holt Park in the 1990s

Adel CC, who played in the Aire and Wharfe League, pictured in May 1997. Back row, from left, are Bruce Rainford, Dave Standring, Mark Thomas, Simon Saxton, Mark Whitehead and Dave Weston. Front row, from left, are Paul Barber, Simon Wardley ,Ian Jones (captain), Tony March, Bill Davis and Steven Speight (scorer).

3. Adel in the 1990s

International javelin thrower Mick Hill visited his old school, Ralph Thoresby High to give lessons as part of his job as Leeds Sports Development, assistant athletics officer in June 1996. He is pictured explaining technique, using safety javelins with Gemma Hill. (no relation)

4. Holt Park in the 1990s

Adel, who played in Division 3 of the West Yorkshire League, pictured in April 1997. Back row, from left, are Jonathan Green, Phil Hawkswell, Dave Jobe, Chris Hargreaves, Arron Popple, Bob Guthrie and John Green. Front row, from left, are Mark Ball, Norris Stewart, Rio Comrie, Paul Stewart, Lee Stowe and Grayston Paul.

5. Adel in the 1990s

Adel Primary School in September 1996. Pictured, back row from left, are staff Alan Padden, Liz Singleton, Hazel Burley and Meg Hogan. Pupils, from left, are Joe, Eleanor, Lorna, Hanna and Cameron.

6. Adel in the 1990s

Follow us
