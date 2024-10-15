1. Holt Park in the 1990s
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Eyrie pub on Holtdale Approach pictured in March 1999. It closed in January 2013. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
2. Holt Park in the 1990s
Bob Hodgson of Fullers greengrocers at the Holt Park Shopping Centre was complaining about the Asda store nearby who were stopping him selling plant and flowers outside his shop. Pictured in June 1998. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
3. Adel in the 1990s
Adel CC, who played in the Aire and Wharfe League, pictured in May 1997. Back row, from left, are Bruce Rainford, Dave Standring, Mark Thomas, Simon Saxton, Mark Whitehead and Dave Weston. Front row, from left, are Paul Barber, Simon Wardley ,Ian Jones (captain), Tony March, Bill Davis and Steven Speight (scorer). | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox
4. Holt Park in the 1990s
International javelin thrower Mick Hill visited his old school, Ralph Thoresby High to give lessons as part of his job as Leeds Sports Development, assistant athletics officer in June 1996. He is pictured explaining technique, using safety javelins with Gemma Hill. (no relation) | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox
5. Adel in the 1990s
Adel, who played in Division 3 of the West Yorkshire League, pictured in April 1997. Back row, from left, are Jonathan Green, Phil Hawkswell, Dave Jobe, Chris Hargreaves, Arron Popple, Bob Guthrie and John Green. Front row, from left, are Mark Ball, Norris Stewart, Rio Comrie, Paul Stewart, Lee Stowe and Grayston Paul. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd
6. Adel in the 1990s
Adel Primary School in September 1996. Pictured, back row from left, are staff Alan Padden, Liz Singleton, Hazel Burley and Meg Hogan. Pupils, from left, are Joe, Eleanor, Lorna, Hanna and Cameron. | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.