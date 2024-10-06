North Leeds: Memorable photos take you back to Moortown in the 1970s

This mini gallery of photo memories charts a decade in the life of Moortown.

This mini gallery of photo memories charts a decade in the life of Moortown.

They tern back the clock to the 1970s and feature shops and local landmarks as well as news stories making the headlines during the decade. They showcase different aspects of a community as well as Moor Allerton before large scale retail development took hold and feature a range of news stories from back in the day.

The Co-op supermarket at Cramner Bank in December 1975.

1. Moortown in the 1970s

The Co-op supermarket at Cramner Bank in December 1975. | YPN Photo: YPN

Remember the two bus shelters close to each other on Stonegate Road? Pictured in March 1970.

2. Moortown in the 1970s

Remember the two bus shelters close to each other on Stonegate Road? Pictured in March 1970. | YPN Photo: YPN

Residents were calling for council chiefs to take action in August 1974 to repair a wall which had been gradually knocked down by vandals. "It is one of the worst acts of vandalism in Leeds," claimed one YEP reader in a letter to the paper.

3. Moortown in the 1970s

Residents were calling for council chiefs to take action in August 1974 to repair a wall which had been gradually knocked down by vandals. "It is one of the worst acts of vandalism in Leeds," claimed one YEP reader in a letter to the paper. | YPN Photo: YPN

A view of part of the area between King Lane and the Ring Road in July 1979.

4. Moortown in the 1970s

A view of part of the area between King Lane and the Ring Road in July 1979. | YPN Photo: YPN

The autumn view which greets people walking along the path from Leafield Drive to Stonegate Road. Pictured in September 1971.

5. Moortown in the 1970s

The autumn view which greets people walking along the path from Leafield Drive to Stonegate Road. Pictured in September 1971. | YPN Photo: YPN

Fishers delicatessen's at Moortown pictured in 1970.

6. Moortown in the 1970s

Fishers delicatessen's at Moortown pictured in 1970. | YPN Photo: YPN

