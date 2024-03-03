Leeds news you can trust since 1890
44 brilliant photos take you back to Bramley in the mid 2000s

These brilliant photos celebrate life in Bramley during the mid 2000s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

They showcase the best of what LS13 had to offer in the middle of the first decade of the new millennium from 2004 and 2007. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the community from shops and supermarkets to schools, fundraising and local sport.

Somerfield announced the closure of its store at Bramley Shopping Centre in October 2007.

Somerfield announced the closure of its store at Bramley Shopping Centre in October 2007. Photo: YPN

Do you remember up-and- coming Bramley band Unknown Cause pictured in December 2007? Pictured is Tom Milner, with guitar, and Steven Barlow, Sam Kelly, Sam Masterson and Tom Lilley.

Do you remember up-and- coming Bramley band Unknown Cause pictured in December 2007? Pictured is Tom Milner, with guitar, and Steven Barlow, Sam Kelly, Sam Masterson and Tom Lilley. Photo: YPN

This is Bramley resident Cheryl Young who was asking members of the public in December 2007 to look out for her missing six month old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy, which had gone missing. She is also pictured her her other dog Max.

This is Bramley resident Cheryl Young who was asking members of the public in December 2007 to look out for her missing six month old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy, which had gone missing. She is also pictured her her other dog Max. Photo: YPN

This is fishmonger Carol Alexander, who worked for Morrisons at its Bramley store. Pictured in December 2007.

This is fishmonger Carol Alexander, who worked for Morrisons at its Bramley store. Pictured in December 2007. Photo: YPN

Were you a regular here back in the day? The Sandford Arms pictured in September 2007.

Were you a regular here back in the day? The Sandford Arms pictured in September 2007. Photo: YPN

Do you remember these shops at Bramley Shopping Centre? Pictured in May 2006.

Do you remember these shops at Bramley Shopping Centre? Pictured in May 2006. Photo: Peter Langford

