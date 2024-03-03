1. Bramley in the mid 2000s
Somerfield announced the closure of its store at Bramley Shopping Centre in October 2007. Photo: YPN
2. Bramley in the mid 2000s
Do you remember up-and- coming Bramley band Unknown Cause pictured in December 2007? Pictured is Tom Milner, with guitar, and Steven Barlow, Sam Kelly, Sam Masterson and Tom Lilley. Photo: YPN
3. Bramley in the mid 2000s
This is Bramley resident Cheryl Young who was asking members of the public in December 2007 to look out for her missing six month old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy, which had gone missing. She is also pictured her her other dog Max. Photo: YPN
4. Bramley in the mid 2000s
This is fishmonger Carol Alexander, who worked for Morrisons at its Bramley store. Pictured in December 2007. Photo: YPN
5. Bramley in the mid 2000s
Were you a regular here back in the day? The Sandford Arms pictured in September 2007. Photo: YPN
6. Bramley in the mid 2000s
Do you remember these shops at Bramley Shopping Centre? Pictured in May 2006. Photo: Peter Langford