Leeds murder: All we know as teenager stabbed to death and another injured in Armley taxi attack

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in Leeds last week, with a 16-year-old boy also injured at the scene.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:45 BST- 2 min read

This is everything we know so far about the murder of an 18-year-old man in Armley last week.

What happened?

Police were called at 5.29pm on Friday March 31 by the ambulance service to reports that two teenagers had been seriously injured on Brentwood Terrace in Armley.

West Yorkshire Police was first alerted at around 5.30pm on Friday March 31
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Another boy, aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious but not believed to be life threatening injuries.

Who stabbed the teenagers?

Police have launched a murder investigation as they hunt for three suspects who are believed to have approached the victims in another vehicle before carrying out the attack. Detectives are working to establish what happened during the fatal attack and who is responsible.

Have the victims been named?

Friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to the teenager and send their condolences to his family. The man has been named locally in tributes but police have not released his name and do not usually do so until all family members have been told.

What have residents said?

Upon hearing the news, one shocked resident told the YEP: “Oh no not again. It just feels constant at the moment. Another knife and another young life lost. It’s just so sad and my heart goes out to the family.”

Another neighbour added: “It’s just another life wasted. Another kid who won’t get to grow up, get married and live life. I can’t help but worry about what kind of world my kids are growing up in.”

Is it linked to the murder of Trust Gangata?

The murder has not yet been linked to the murder of Trust Gangata, however the victims of Friday’s attack were stabbed just a nine minute walk away from where Trust was killed. Trust Gangata, a 17-year-old college student, was stabbed to death at a house party in March. Four men have been charged with his murder and are being held in custody ahead of a trial later this year.