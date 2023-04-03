This is everything we know so far about the murder of an 18-year-old man in Armley last week.

What happened?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called at 5.29pm on Friday March 31 by the ambulance service to reports that two teenagers had been seriously injured on Brentwood Terrace in Armley.

West Yorkshire Police was first alerted at around 5.30pm on Friday March 31

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Another boy, aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious but not believed to be life threatening injuries.

Who stabbed the teenagers?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have launched a murder investigation as they hunt for three suspects who are believed to have approached the victims in another vehicle before carrying out the attack. Detectives are working to establish what happened during the fatal attack and who is responsible.

Have the victims been named?

Friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to the teenager and send their condolences to his family. The man has been named locally in tributes but police have not released his name and do not usually do so until all family members have been told.

What have residents said?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon hearing the news, one shocked resident told the YEP: “Oh no not again. It just feels constant at the moment. Another knife and another young life lost. It’s just so sad and my heart goes out to the family.”

Another neighbour added: “It’s just another life wasted. Another kid who won’t get to grow up, get married and live life. I can’t help but worry about what kind of world my kids are growing up in.”

Is it linked to the murder of Trust Gangata?