Waseem Khan had parked his car, which he paid £100,000 for, in Leeds overnight on Sunday (January 22) and returned yesterday (January 23) to find expletives had been spray painted all over the vehicle. He found ‘show off’ and ‘virgin’ had been spray painted on his bonnet, and ‘die’ had also been written on the vehicle along with various insults.

He said: "I parked my car somewhere I shouldn't have parked it. I just expected I'd get a ticket, instead of something bad happening to the car. It's just not nice and it feels pointless to do that.”

Waseem made his fortune via multiple income streams, including cryptocurrency and real estate. His Audi R8 recently starred in a video on the ‘Wakey Wines’ TikTok page and accumulated over one million views on the platform. In the video, he appears to exchange the car for a quantity of Prime energy drink. Waseem spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post last month, discussing his journey and plans for the future.

Waseem Khan had parked his car, which he paid £100,000 for, in Leeds overnight. Image: Waseem Khan

He said: "I remember at college I'd be going out with my friends and at one point it got embarrassing for me. I went out with my friends to a takeaway on our college break. The food only cost around £3 or £4 but I didn't really have that on me so I said I wasn't hungry.

"It was because I was that broke. That was when I said I needed to change, I needed to do something. Alarm bells started ringing, I wanted to come up with my own money. That's when I started looking at ways to make money online but I didn't really have the time. Then, when lockdown came, that really helped me.

“My goal is to build a massive brand, something that's a lot more recognisable, It is essential to be wise with your money. If you don't have a lot of income going in and you have a lot going out, it's not going to work out well. I wouldn't want anyone to be in the position I was in. I want to inspire them and be the one that helps them realise there is more to life than working a 9-5.”