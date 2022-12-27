According to planning documents submitted to Leeds City Council’s planning department, private sector contractor Capita is set to move around 1,000 members of staff out of its White Rose Office Park site – and this will allow the remaining space to be repurposed for a proposed expansion of the adjacent Elliott Hudson College.

The current occupiers Capita say they are reducing their number of on-site staff from 3,300 to 2,200, due to hybrid and home working arrangements. This would leave a vacated sites which applicants Munroe K say would have room to accommodate the expansion of Elliott Hudson College, which is set to double to 1,820 pupils.

A cover letter submitted alongside the application stated: “Capita are consolidating their operations into a more efficient function, with employee space at the office reducing from 3,300 to 2,200. This is as a result of more hybrid working practices and less subsequent space required to accommodate all employees.

Elliott Hudson college could soon be doubling in size, according to a change of use application submitted to Leeds City Council. Pictured: Lee Styles, Principle at Elliott Hudson College. (Pic: Tony Johnson)

"Internal improvements are required to link the existing College building to the Capita building, as well as the creation of a new primary entrance lobby and informal working/break out areas.”

The letter added that it was proposed to move the main Capita entrance further east along the southern side of the building.

It concludes: “The proposals are submitted in response to Capita consolidating their operations and moving towards hybrid working practices. This has provided opportunity forward Elliott Hudson to expand their operations and cater for more students. The external alterations are proposed in order to facilitate the change in operation.

“The proposals are entirely appropriate in planning terms and accord with the relevant policies of the Development Plan and NPPF. There is no reason why the applications should not be approved without delay.”

According to another document, the sixth form’s extra space over two floors could come to another 10,000 square metres.