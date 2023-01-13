Wakey Wines has defended its decision to sell Prime energy drink cans and bottles for £100. This comes after the brand’s co-founder KSI took aim at the Yorkshire shop in an ITV interview.

The sports beverage has taken the world by storm since it first hit store shelves in October. Though due to surging demand and staggeringly low stock levels, people are having to opt to purchase Prime at inflated prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most-popular outlets selling the drink at much higher than its recommended retail price (RRP) of £2 is Wakey Wines. The Tiktok sensation attracts consumers from up-and-down the country and recently posted a video showing two women from Sheffield buying a pack of 12 bottles of Prime for £1200.

KSI, who started the business alongside fellow social media influencer Logan Paul, took aim at the Prime price hikers in an ITV interview on Thursday (January 12). The Watford-born star has admitted that “he hates it”.

In the interview, KSI said: “I think it is ridiculous that people are re-selling Prime at such high prices. It should not be worth £100 for a can of Prime or £10, £15, £20 for a bottle, it is absolutely ridiculous.

“To the owner of Wakey Wines, what you are doing is totally unfair and it is not ethical and it is not nice. You are able to get Prime, even though I do not know how, you must have a dealer or something.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

KSI continued: “It is simply not nice what you are doing to these kids or adults who just want to try Prime. Nice affordable prices are all we want.”

Following the interview, ITV reached out to Wakey Wines for comment. Mohammad Azar Nasir, who is the owner of the Wakefield-based shop, did not want to speak on camera but instead defended the decision to re-sell Prime at hiked prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad