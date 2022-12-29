Before the Covid-19 pandemic descended on the country, Waseem was studying at Leeds City College’s Quarry Hill campus and working at Domino’s. He vividly remembers one college break in particular, when he went to a takeaway with friends and pretended he was not hungry as the food was out of his price range.

"It was because I was that broke. That was when I said I needed to change, I needed to do something. Alarm bells started ringing, I wanted to come up with my own money. That's when I started looking at ways to make money online but I didn't really have the time. Then, when lockdown came, that really helped me.”



The lockdowns imposed following the onset of the pandemic gave Waseem the time he wanted to explore new business ventures. He began studying online trading, and before long he had developed multiple income streams including real estate, cryptocurrency and social media.

"I started learning about this in lockdown when everyone was at home,” he said. “I had a lot of time to myself and I've now got a few different incomes.”

His social media channels document his luxurious life, which involves driving expensive cars and mingling with celebrities such as rapper Fredo. Waseem now has his sights set on building a “massive brand”.

“My goal is to build a massive brand, something that's a lot more recognisable,” he said. "It is essential to be wise with your money. If you don't have a lot of income going in and you have a lot going out, it's not going to work out well. I wouldn't want anyone to be in the position I was in. I want to inspire them and be the one that helps them realise there is more to life than working a 9-5.”

