Jordan Dutton: Leeds man jailed for role in 2024 Harehills disorder as total number of convictions rises to 18
Jordan Dutton of Cowper Crescent was handed two years and four months jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (June 18) for offences of violent disorder and arson.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to both offences which took place during the unrest in the suburb on July 18 of last year.
Dutton is the 18th person to be convicted in relation to the disorder, which saw several vehicles, including a double-decker bus, set ablaze and comes after an ongoing and wide-ranging investigation by West Yorkshire Police.
Officers have made extensive use of technological tools available, including CCTV and facial recognition, and have so far arrested 76 people, of which 35 have been charged.
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city throughout 2025 with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds.
Chief Superintendent Steve Dodds, of Leeds District Police, said the force welcomes the sentencing of Jordan Dutton as part of its ongoing investigation into the "disgraceful" disorder in Harehills last summer.
He said: “At the time we promised residents we would not stop till we had identified everyone we possibly could who was involved in offending and took action against them.
“We are determined to keep that promise and bring everyone involved in the Harehills disorder to justice. We also remain keen to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our investigation.“