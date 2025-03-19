A 19th person has been charged over the disorder in Harehills that broke out last summer.

The 16-year-old Leeds male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday) charged with offences of violent disorder and arson.

The offending is alleged to have occurred during the evening of July 18, 2024.

He is the 19th person charged with offending in the 2024 disorder which remains subject to a wide-ranging investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

A spokesperson said: “The force continues to use all technological tools at its disposal, including facial recognition technology, to identify and arrest those involved with 71 arrests made so far.

“Police wish to stress again it is not too late for anyone who has information which could assist the investigation to come forward.”

Information can be given to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 or online through the LiveChat function.

It can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.