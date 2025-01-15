Harehills: Man charged with arson and violent disorder after chaotic scenes in Leeds suburb
Catalin Tiuga, 41, of Bayswater Crescent, will appear in court later today (January 15).
It comes after widespread disorder in the east Leeds suburb on the night of July 18.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “[We continue] to conduct a wide-ranging investigation into the July disorder on July 18th and 19th which caused significant distress to residents in the Harehills area.
“Officers have made substantial use of all technological tools available to the force including CCTV and the use of facial recognition technology.”
More than 40 arrests have so far been made in connection with the disorder, with 15 people charged and five sentenced.