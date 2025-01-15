Harehills: Man charged with arson and violent disorder after chaotic scenes in Leeds suburb

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 09:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged with arson and violent disorder after chaotic scenes in Harehills last summer.

Catalin Tiuga, 41, of Bayswater Crescent, will appear in court later today (January 15).

Catalin Tiuga, 41, of Bayswater Crescent, has been charged with arson and violent disorder in relation to chaotic scenes in Harehills in summer 2024.Catalin Tiuga, 41, of Bayswater Crescent, has been charged with arson and violent disorder in relation to chaotic scenes in Harehills in summer 2024.
Catalin Tiuga, 41, of Bayswater Crescent, has been charged with arson and violent disorder in relation to chaotic scenes in Harehills in summer 2024. | National World

It comes after widespread disorder in the east Leeds suburb on the night of July 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “[We continue] to conduct a wide-ranging investigation into the July disorder on July 18th and 19th which caused significant distress to residents in the Harehills area.

“Officers have made substantial use of all technological tools available to the force including CCTV and the use of facial recognition technology.”

More than 40 arrests have so far been made in connection with the disorder, with 15 people charged and five sentenced.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice