After another busy month at Leeds Crown Court, here are 58 of the criminals who appeared in the dock in October -
1. Craig Harris
Craig Harris, 54, of Monkswood Avenue, Seacroft, was jailed for 18 years after he was found guilty of actual bodily harm, causing or inciting a woman to engage in sexual activity, rape and sexual assault by penetration. The charges resulted from an investigation by the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit into offences which occurred at an address in Leeds in August 2023. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Arbi Koldashi
Arbi Koldashi, 41, was jailed for 20 months after admitting a charge of producing cannabis. He was found working as a gardener at a cannabis farm in a property on Saxton Mount, South Kirkby, on July 31. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Darren Smith
Darren Smith, 47, was handed a 56-month jail period and an additional four-year extended licence period after admitting three counts of assault on emergency workers, two of criminal damage and one of arson. He committed a raft of offences, including trying to set fire at the Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax in October last year. | West Yorkshire Police
4. John Crowley
John Crowley, 62, of Weston Lane, Otley, was jailed for 27 months after admitting a charge of ABH and strangulation. On July 31, he strangled and punched his partner in front of friends when she tried to end their 25-year relationship. | West Yorkshire Police
5. Stephen Hobson
Stephen Hobson, 46, of no fixed address, was jailed for two years after admitting two counts of breaching a restraining order. The court heard that he would persistently pursue his mother for money, even telling her that if she didn’t hand it over, drug dealers would come and torch her home in Knottingley. | West Yorkshire Police
6. Stephen Sharpe
Stephen Sharpe, 35, of Stonecliffe Gardens, Farnley, was jailed for two years after admitting two counts of burglary other than a dwelling, two of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and having no licence or insurance. The court heard that he stole cars belonging to doctors working busy late shifts at Leeds General Infirmary earlier this year. | West Yorkshire Police