A man has been charged with arson after a police van was set on fire in Leeds city centre.

Emergency crews were called to Calverley Street at 2.33pm on Saturday (November 1) as the blaze started.

Calverley Street was cordoned off between Great George Street and The Headrow, where a demonstration had been taking place.

"Over 20" police officers have been seen at the cordon on Calverley Street. | Handout

A witness who came across the scene said that there was a “huge police presence” of around 20 officers.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and a man was arrested, police reported at the time.

West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that Hakam Ghaith, aged 29, of Sandhurst Terrace in Leeds, has been charged with arson and has been remanded to appear before Leeds magistrates today (Monday).