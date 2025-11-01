Live as Leeds city centre street by Art Gallery and Central Library cordoned off as part of large police response
Calverley Street, which connects The Headrow and Great George Street, has been cordoned off by police this afternoon (Saturday).
Witnesses have sent pictures and said that it’s unclear what the cause of the emergency response is.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.
For the latest updates as we get them follow our live blog below.
What we know
Police have cordoned off Calverley Street in Leeds city centre between The Headrow and Great George Street.
A witness said there was a “huge amount of police” at both ends of Calverley Street and that the cordon was set up at shortly after 3pm.
He said: “There was around 20 cops patrolling the area and at least five vans.
“It looked like there were more police coming.”