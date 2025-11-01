Live

Live as Leeds city centre street by Art Gallery and Central Library cordoned off as part of large police response

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 1st Nov 2025, 15:41 GMT
Police respond to major incident on Calverley Street in Leeds City Centre
Police have cordoned off a main street in Leeds city centre.

Calverley Street, which connects The Headrow and Great George Street, has been cordoned off by police this afternoon (Saturday).

Witnesses have sent pictures and said that it’s unclear what the cause of the emergency response is.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.

For the latest updates as we get them follow our live blog below.

15:54 GMT

What we know

Police have cordoned off Calverley Street in Leeds city centre between The Headrow and Great George Street.

A witness said there was a “huge amount of police” at both ends of Calverley Street and that the cordon was set up at shortly after 3pm.

He said: “There was around 20 cops patrolling the area and at least five vans.

“It looked like there were more police coming.”

