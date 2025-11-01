Police van in Leeds city centre set on fire during pro-Palestine demonstration by The Headrow
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after the van was set on fire on Calverley Street at 2.33pm.
A spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended the scene, the fire was extinguished and the man who was standing on top of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of arson.”
Calverley Street was cordoned off between Great George Street and The Headrow, where the demonstration had been taking place.
A witness who came across the scene as the cordon was being put in place said that there was a “huge police presence” of around 20 officers.