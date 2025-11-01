Police van in Leeds city centre set on fire during pro-Palestine demonstration by The Headrow

Police respond to major incident on Calverley Street in Leeds City Centre
A police van was set on fire in Leeds city centre this afternoon during a pro-Palestine demonstration.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after the van was set on fire on Calverley Street at 2.33pm.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended the scene, the fire was extinguished and the man who was standing on top of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of arson.”

"Over 20" police officers have been seen at the cordon on Calverley Street.placeholder image
"Over 20" police officers have been seen at the cordon on Calverley Street. | Handout

Calverley Street was cordoned off between Great George Street and The Headrow, where the demonstration had been taking place.

A witness who came across the scene as the cordon was being put in place said that there was a “huge police presence” of around 20 officers.

