A police van was set on fire in Leeds city centre this afternoon during a pro-Palestine demonstration.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after the van was set on fire on Calverley Street at 2.33pm.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended the scene, the fire was extinguished and the man who was standing on top of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of arson.”

"Over 20" police officers have been seen at the cordon on Calverley Street. | Handout

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calverley Street was cordoned off between Great George Street and The Headrow, where the demonstration had been taking place.

A witness who came across the scene as the cordon was being put in place said that there was a “huge police presence” of around 20 officers.