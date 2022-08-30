Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following claims of “carnage” and “chaos” on the final night of the festival, West Yorkshire Police have insisted that tent fires were few and far between.

In a statement issued this morning, a spokesperson said there had been no reports of serious disorder on Sunday night.

They added: “We are aware of sporadic tent fires which were dealt with by fire marshals on site, with persons then ejected. Police assistance was not required.”

Claire's daughter captured footage of one of the fires near her tent in the orange campsite

But Derbyshire mum Claire, who does not wish to disclose her surname, said her 23-year-old daughter saw “fires everywhere”, bottles of urine being thrown over campers and tents being slashed.

Her daughter was camping in the orange zone and was heard sobbing in a video sent to her mum, shared with the Yorkshire Evening Post, as a fire raged near her tent.

Claire, 46, told the YEP: “It wasn’t a couple of fires, it was horrendous - she said there were loads of fires.

“For one of them, they had to get people in the proper fire suits to come and put it out because it was so large.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that 50 arrests were made during the festival (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

“She was scared to go to sleep. She sent me a video showing her shaking and crying.

“People were chucking air mattresses, canisters, other people’s tents and sleeping bags onto the fires.”

West Yorkshire Police made 50 arrests over four days at Bramham Park, the majority for drugs supply offences.

Just 27 arrests were made in 2019, with 56 in 2019 and 48 in 2018.

Two people were arrested after an on-stage altercation during Bad Boy Chiller Crew’s performance. They were both released on bail as enquiries continue.

Claire said her daughter has vowed never to attend the Bramham Park event again.

She added: “I’ve read people commenting that it was like a warzone - and with the explosions going off and people fighting, it was scary.

“My daughter has been to Download and other festivals. She said she’s never seen anything like it and she’s never going back, because she was that scared.

“Someone could have quite easily gotten burnt, injured or died. If a tent had been slashed with people inside it, who’s to say it wouldn’t have slashed someone?

“It needs to be made safer for the future before something happens to somebody.”

Others have come forward with similar accounts of the events on the Sunday night.

Louise Fleming said: “My daughter came home on Sunday night because her and her friends didn’t feel safe anymore and it felt like there was a shift in mood.

“She said tents were on fire everywhere and every time she left her tent, she had to dodge missiles being thrown.”

Tracey Fitzpatrick said her daughter also left the festival earlier as she “didn’t feel it was safe to stay”, while Pat Johnson said their 18-year-old grandson reported “complete carnage”.