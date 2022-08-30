Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds Festival took place over the weekend, with tens of thousands of young people descending on Bramham Park to see the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Bring Me The Horizon headline day three.

But reports emerged over the bank holiday of tents being set on fire, with footage shared with the YEP by Morgan Beckers showing one of the fires burning in the purple campsite on Sunday night.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police released this morning stated: “While some reports of anti-social behaviour were received, no reports were made to West Yorkshire Police regarding any serious disorder at the festival during the final night.

One of the tents that was set ablaze during the final night of the Leeds Festival.

“We are aware of sporadic tent fires which were dealt with by fire marshals on site, with persons then ejected. Police assistance was not required.”

Festivalgoer Jack Haines tweeted on Monday: “I was at Leeds and it was absolute chaos last night, fire everywhere, barely anyone to put them out, and all in the middle of a drought. Something definitely needs to change there ahead of next year.”

Another twitter user by the name of Lauren posted: “Leeds fest is pure carnage, sat in the welfare tent and it’s just person after person coming in to sleep because their tents have been set on fire.”

It follows reports on Saturday of two campers losing all their belongings when their tent burnt down in the middle of the night. The young men visited the lost property tent, run by organisation Leeds Festival Angels, in the early hours of Friday morning claiming everything they had brought had been destroyed.

A police investigation has also begun after the suspected drugs-related death of a teenager at the festival.

West Yorkshire Police said the 16-year-old boy’s death was believed to be an isolated incident as no similar reports had been received.