Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrests were made after an incident during Bad Boy Chiller Crew's set on Friday.

The popular Bradford band, who were voted the winners of MTV Push 2022, were performing on the Main Stage West in the afternoon.

Festivalgoers posting on social media reported that there had been a disturbance on stage, with some suggesting an assault had taken place.

Sam "Clive" Robinson of Bad Boy Chiller Crew performs at Leeds Festival (Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It appears the incident may have been triggered by the band's performance being cut off.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed yesterday that two people were arrested following the on-stage incident.

And they have now released an update on the arrests.