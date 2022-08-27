Leeds Festival 2022: Police release update on arrests after onstage incident during Bad Boy Chiller Crew set
Police have released an update after two people were arrested at Leeds Festival.
The arrests were made after an incident during Bad Boy Chiller Crew's set on Friday.
The popular Bradford band, who were voted the winners of MTV Push 2022, were performing on the Main Stage West in the afternoon.
Festivalgoers posting on social media reported that there had been a disturbance on stage, with some suggesting an assault had taken place.
It appears the incident may have been triggered by the band's performance being cut off.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed yesterday that two people were arrested following the on-stage incident.
And they have now released an update on the arrests.
A police spokesperson said: “Two people have been bailed pending further enquiries.”