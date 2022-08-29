Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said on Sunday evening that the teenager’s death was believed to be an isolated incident as no similar reports had been received.

It is thought that he may have taken MDMA – also known as ecstasy – before falling ill on Saturday night.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, said: "We are truly saddened about this tragedy and our sincerest thoughts are with the family at this time.

The boy fell ill while attending Leeds Festival 2022 at Bramham Park. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

"We are working closely with West Yorkshire Police to assist with their investigation and take all reports of incidents where drug use is suspected seriously.

"The safety and wellbeing of all our festival goers is always our absolute priority and we remind all festival goers that there is no safe way to take prohibited drugs and there are no safe prohibited drugs."

Officers were alerted about a 16-year-old being taken to the medical tent at around 10.15pm on Saturday. He was taken to hospital but died on Sunday.

The force has not yet named the teenager but said that his parents had been informed.

Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who has died, and we have officers supporting them at this very difficult time.”

She said the exact cause was still to be established but one line of enquiry being investigated was that he had taken a particular type of ecstasy table, which was described as a grey or black oblong shape.

She added: “At this moment in time, this is believed to be an isolated incident as we have not received any similar reports.”

In 2019, 17-year-old Anya Buckley collapsed and later died after taking drugs including ecstasy.

It followed the death of 17-year-old Lewis Haunch in 2016 and James Houghton, 19, in 2013. Both had taken ecstasy before falling ill.

The festival’s website states that it does not condone the use of drugs, with festivalgoers reminded that it is illegal to buy, sell or possess them.

It urges anyone who begins to feel unwell or concerned after taking drugs to find the nearest staff member so that they can be directed to the round-the-clock welfare tent.

An advice section includes a warning that ecstasy deaths “appear to be rising year on year” and notes there may be a link with the amount of MDMA found in tablets more recently.

It says: "In 2005 each pill contained around 80mg of MDMA. Some recent pills have tested upwards of 250mg MDMA. This could be firmly in the fatal overdose range.

"A combination of factors are at play such as bodyweight, hormone levels, mixing with other drugs including alcohol, underlying health and so on. There is no safe dose.”

Ms Hankinson said on Sunday that officers were continuing to conduct enquiries on site and were liaising closely with the organisers.