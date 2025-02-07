A convicted drug dealer from Leeds has been made the subject of a “first-of-its-kind” area ban.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Long, aged 23, was served with the five-year-order from the Beeston Hill area of Leeds after being found guilty of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Long, of Linden Road, was arrested and charged in November last year following a warrant at another address in the Beeston area, where drugs and cash were found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Long, aged 23, was served with the five-year-order from the Beeston Hill area of Leeds. | WYP

Inspector Mark Lund, who leads the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This is a first-of-its-kind Criminal Behaviour Order and demonstrates the dedicated, intensified partnership work to tackle those causing harm within our communities with their offending.

“Drug supply and its associated criminal behaviour has been a long-term concern for the people of south Leeds, and this is just one of the many steps we are taking to address this.

“Together, we are committed to making a real difference for the people of south Leeds and I encourage people to keep reporting suspected criminal activity so positive action can be taken to make our communities safer.”

On Tuesday (February 4), Long appeared before Leeds Crown Court and was sentenced to 45 months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also served with an order which prohibits him from entering the Beeston Hill area, being in possession of an article or equipment for use in the manufacture, cultivation or distribution of Class A or B drugs, and possessing more than one mobile telephone or sim card, which must be registered with the police.

Coun Mary Harland, Leeds City Council’s executive member for communities, customer service and community safety, with responsibility for Safer Leeds, said: “Safer Leeds will continue to work alongside West Yorkshire Police to combat any kind of behaviour of this sort, ensuring a coordinated and effective response to protect our communities.”

If Long breaches the terms of the order, which was applied for by the Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team, he could be ordered to pay a fine or be returned to prison.