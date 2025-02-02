Also sentenced this week was violent killer Steven Francis, who was jailed for life for the savage murder of sex worker Louisa Hall in his own flat.
Here’s the full court round-up, with 18 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Steven Francis
Steven Francis, 43, of Oatland Court, was jailed for life for the savage murder of sex worker Louisa Hall in his own flat. She had more than 100 blunt-force injuries to her body after he brutally beat and strangled the 43-year-old almost a decade ago. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Alan Knowles
Alan Knowles, 45, of Broadlea Terrace , Bramley, was jailed for nine years after admitting meeting a girl following grooming, attempting to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity with a child, engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a child, two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and three counts of making indecent images. | West Yorkshire Police/Google/Adobe
3. Bailey Chalmers
Bailey Chalmers, 20, of School Street, Pudsey, was jailed for 19 months after admitting offences of handling stolen goods and conspiracy to handle stolen goods. He orchestrated the buying and selling of stolen cars, then flashed his wealth by taking photos of himself with bundles of cash and Rolex watches. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. John Greenwood
John Greenwood, 68, of Broach Lane, Kellington, was jailed for six years after he was found guilty after a trial of six counts of indecent assault. It came nearly 40 years after the pensioner spent years sexually abusing a young boy. The court heard that there were elements of grooming behaviour, like leaving money for the boy and luring him to his home so the youngster could borrow the latest computer games. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe
5. Kevardo Fray
Kevardo Fray, 18, of Newton Lodge Drive, Chapeltown, was jailed for seven years and six months after admitting robbery, dangerous driving, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a gun in a public place, possession of ammunition in public and possession of ammunition without a certificate. The teenage, who was involved in a carjacking in Leeds, was later found to be carrying a full-working pistol with live ammunition. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe
6. Kieran Teasdale
Kieran Teasdale, 30, an inmate at HMP Wealstun at the time of the offence, was handed a 20-month sentence which will run consecutively to a previous sentence after admitting a charge of administering a poisonous substance with intent. The prisoner hurled a container full of faeces and urine into the face of an unsuspecting officer on December 13, 2023. | West Yorkshire Police/National World