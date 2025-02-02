4 . John Greenwood

John Greenwood, 68, of Broach Lane, Kellington, was jailed for six years after he was found guilty after a trial of six counts of indecent assault. It came nearly 40 years after the pensioner spent years sexually abusing a young boy. The court heard that there were elements of grooming behaviour, like leaving money for the boy and luring him to his home so the youngster could borrow the latest computer games. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe