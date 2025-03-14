A Leeds man has been handed an animal ban after his dogs were found with “nasty injuries” left untreated.

Maea MacDonald, 25, of Ley Lane, Leeds, was banned from keeping all animals indefinitely and ordered to pay a total of £1,450 in fines, plus other financial penalties by Kirklees Magistrates Court.

An operation by the RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit (SOU) found 17 dogs - including bull breeds, mastiffs and lurchers - housed in enclosures behind his home in Leeds.

They included a bull breed with an ugly jaw wound and a bull lurcher with an ear infection, which both needed veterinary treatment, but were left untreated.

An SOU spokesperson said: “We entered the rear of the property and found 17 dogs living in various kennels. The whole area smelt quite strongly of urine and faeces.

“Several of the runs were smeared with blood where the dogs had been injured and a treadmill used to exercise the animals was soiled with dog mess.

“A bull breed was bloodied from trying to push through an aluminium partition and the Tibetan mastiff was heavily matted. Another bull had a degloving injury.”

In mitigation, it was claimed that many of the dogs were in good condition, well-fed and clean, and had access to water.

The defendant admitted five Animal Welfare Act 2006 offences relating to four of the dogs - three bull breeds and a Tibetan mastiff.

Four offences concerned his failure to provide prompt or effective professional veterinary care, and another of failing to provide a suitable living environment.

The SOU spokesperson added: “This conviction involved a very carefully-planned operation by the RSPCA and West Yorkshire Police. We are pleased with the outcome of the case and the penalty reflects the serious nature of the offences and the fact that a number of dogs were neglected.

“We cannot overstress that if people who keep animals are struggling to pay vets’ bills, financial help and advice is available from ourselves or other charities.”

The RSPCA has successfully rehomed one of the bull breeds and the mastiff, while another bull is being assessed for rehoming. Sadly, the bull with the jaw wound had to be put to sleep.

Magistrates also ordered MacDonald to pay a £750 fine, £400 costs and £300 surcharge at sentencing on February 26.