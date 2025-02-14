The Leeds and Wakefield branch of the RSPCA has shared a desperate appeal for support as it struggles with a “severe financial crisis”.

The East Ardsley-based branch of the animal charity, which is run separately from the National RSPCA, said it was “heartbroken” to announce that it was at risk of closure due to the financial challenges earlier this week.

It said: “We rely heavily on the support of our local community to continue our vital work. However, with rising costs of utilities, vet bills, food, and overheads, along with reduced income, we have had to take drastic action.

“Without immediate support, we could be forced to close our doors, leaving countless abused and neglected animals without the care they desperately need.

“For many years, we’ve been a lifeline for dogs and cats who have suffered unimaginable abuse and neglect, providing them with veterinary treatment, dedicated care, rehabilitation, and loving new homes. But now, we are the ones who are also in need of rescue.”

The RSPCA branch for Leeds and Wakefield has issued a desperate appeal for support as it struggles with a 'severe financial crisis' | James Hardisty

The group said that while it has been waiting on £97,000 of promised funds to arrive, the situation has become “critical” and that “every day that passes” without the funds increases the chance of closure.

While the branch waits for the funds to help it “recover and stabilise our financial position”, it has been forced to temporarily stop the intake and rehoming of dogs, and go through an Animal Centre staff restructure.

As a result of the issues it has launched it’s “biggest appeal yet” and asked followers and supporters to donate whatever they can.

A spokesperson said: “Every pound raised will go directly towards keeping our doors open and ensuring that abused and neglected animals in the Leeds and Wakefield area continue to get the second chance they deserve.”

A JustGiving page has been set up and over £11,000 out of a target of £100,000 has already been raised. The branch is also urging followers to share their appeal online using the #SaveOurAnimalCentre tag and hold fundraising events if they can.

“With your help, we can save our animal centre”, the spokesperson said. “Please, if you believe in the work we do, if you have ever adopted a beloved pet from us, visited us, attended our events, or simply care about animals in need, come together to support us today.

“Together, we can save our centre and continue giving animals the second chance they deserve.”