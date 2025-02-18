Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds man has been handed a five-year ownership ban after causing unnecessary suffering to four dogs in his care.

Paul Taylor, 34, of Embleton Road, Methley, was sentenced at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, February 18) for offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and given a five-year order banning him from owning dogs. Earlier this month he admitted two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and two counts of failing to ensure animal welfare.

Leading the investigation, Sergeant Andy Katkowski from West Yorkshire Police’s Wildlife Crime Unit said: “These dogs were found in an appalling condition and were clearly all in need of veterinary care.

“I would urge anyone who suspects somebody is mistreating or neglecting animals to please report it to us so we can investigate.”

Taylor was arrested after officers carried out a warrant at his home and found three lurcher dogs and a terrier, all with untreated injuries. He admitted that the dogs were his and that none of them had seen a vet whilst in his care.

The dogs have since been removed from his care and will be re-homed.

Anyone suspected of mistreating animals can be reported to West Yorkshire Police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.