Leeds Crown Court also heard cases of a student who raped an 18-year-old woman at a party and a drug dealer who shouted “f****** yes” when he was told the length of his sentence.

Those jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week included:

Imran Ijaz

A Leeds paedophile who fled half way through his trial and was later found in Scotland has been jailed.

Imran Ijaz was found guilty of eight counts of child abuse after targeting a 10-year-old girl, but absconded before the jury returned with their verdict.

The 39-year-old was on the run for 11 days and was finally arrested in Edinburgh.

Denying the offences, he even claimed the girl instigated the abuse.

Louis Cross

A cocaine-fuelled driver smashed head-on into a car on the wrong side of a dual carriageway after failing to shake off police.

Footage of the death-defying 12-minute chase was played to Leeds Crown Court and showed Louis Cross’ taking huge risks at high speed in a Seat Altea around residential streets of Bramley.

Cross, 34, of Sholebroke Avenue, Chapeltown, admitted dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

Joshua Corrigan

A drug-driver bearing false number plates told police he had bought his car “10 minutes ago” after smashing it into a parked vehicle during a pursuit.

Police chased Joshua Corrigan after he took off at speed in his Audi A3 on Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, on the morning of February 23.

He continued to take risks at high speed along Chickenley Lane in Chickenley, Occupation Lane and Princess Street before smashing into the parked vehicle.

Corrigan, 28, of Albion Court, Heckmondwike, has four previous convictions, including being caught in a stolen vehicle in 2014.

Eunpyo Hong

A man who targeted a young teenage girl after approaching him in a Leeds McDonald’s and telling him he looked like a South Korean popstar has been jailed.

Eunpyo Hong admitted sexual activity with a child after taking her back to his student accommodation on Cross Belgrave Street.

Hong, 22, fully admitted the offence and confessed to police that he knew it was wrong.

Stephen Baddeley

A violent thug who beat his pregnant girlfriend during a drunken rage has been put behind bars.

Stephen Baddeley, of Armley Grange Drive, subjected his partner to a terrifying night of violence, throwing a glass at her until it smashed, dropping weights onto her back and bashing her head against a patio door frame.

A judge told the court Baddeley, 33, who had previous convictions for violence, posed "a significant risk to the public".

Thomas Cuthbert

A university student from Leeds has been sent to prison after raping a girl after he met her at a party.

Thomas Cuthbert, 21, of St Michael's Villas, Leeds, had "ruined the life" of his victim after the sexual assault in her bed when she was drunk, Leeds Crown Court was told.

In a statement, the victim says she has "lost her trust in men".

Drake Glynn

A ‘puppet’ drug dealer shouted “f****** yes” when he was told the length of his jail term at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Former soldier Drake Glynn, of Swinnow Road, was handed 27 months at Leeds Crown Court and could not contain his joy when being told his sentence by the judge.

The court heard that 31-year-old Glynn was targeted by dealers and pressured into selling cocaine after racking up a debt due to his own habit.

Karen Anne Mullaney

A woman has been jailed for stabbing her partner in the stomach with a pizza knife during a domestic fight in a flat.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Karen Anne Mullaney, 34, and her boyfriend were known to police because of the number of call outs they had received.

On March 27 officers were called to her address on Appleton Court in Burmantofts following a call from the victim that he had been stabbed in the abdomen.