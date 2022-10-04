Stephen Baddeley, of Armley Grange Drive, subjected his partner to a terrifying night of violence, throwing a glass her until it smashed, dropping weights onto her back and bashing her head against a patio door frame.

After the victim attempted to escape, he dragged her back into the house by her hair.

A judge told the court Baddeley, 33, who had previous convictions for violence, posed "a significant risk to the public".

Baddeley was sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

On the night of April 10 this year, Baddeley had been drinking and became agitated.

He began to call his partner names and became increasingly violent and aggressive throughout the evening.

Prosecuting, Carmel Pearson told the court: "It would last throughout the night. He would leave her for a few moments and would go back to attack her again."

Baddeley grabbed her by her throat numerous times and dropped weights onto her back and shoulders.

At one point, he threw a glass at her several times until it smashed, badly cutting her fingers.

The offending, the court heard, took place while children were asleep upstairs.

The victim managed to escape from the house in the early hours of the morning, and stood in the street waiting for help. Baddeley then dragged her back into the house by her hair.

A passer-by attempted to intervene but Baddeley told him to "go away".

When he got back to the house, he hit the victim's head against a patio door frame, before telling her to leave.

Despite his demands, the court heard Baddeley would not let the victim leave.

She eventually managed to escape to a nearby house for help.

The court heard the victim's pregnancy was in tact following the assault.

Baddeley went to an ex's house during the morning. His ex had spoken to the victim and asked Baddeley what happened.

She then attempted to call the police, when Baddeley grabbed the phone from her hand and threw it down the stairs before slapping her.

Baddeley would later say in a police interview that the event was "a blur", and insisted he was not in a relationship with the victim.

After the victim was examined in hospital, doctors said they believed her to have a broken nose, but added that her face was too swollen for them to be sure.

Baddeley would plead guilty to GBH, criminal damage and assault by beating.

Mitigating for Baddeley Michael Walsh told the court: "There is very little mitigation here because the offence is so appalling.

"The fact he does not remember much of it assists him because he was not making cold, hard decisions.

"But it also means he presents dangers."

Sentencing Baddeley, Recorder Patrick Palmer said: "This was a violent attack and took place over a period of time.

"There is a significant risk to members of the public."