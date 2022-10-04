Drug dealer shouted 'f****** yes' when handed jail term at Leeds Crown Court

Former soldier Drake Glynn was handed 27 months at Leeds Crown Court and could not contain his joy when being told his sentence by the judge.

He appeared via video link from custody at HMP Leeds, and after leaving the hearing, his barrister said to the judge: “I think he was happy with that, your honour.”

The court heard that 31-year-old Glynn was targeted by dealers and pressured into selling cocaine after racking up a debt due to his own habit.

Drake Glynn was jailed at Leeds Crown court.

Prosecutor Heather Gilmore described him as becoming a “main dealer’s puppet” after saying he received no money for selling the drugs, only a reduction in his debt, and feared for his safety and that of his family.

Police went to Glynn’s house in Swinnow Road in Swinnow just after 11pm on June 23 for an unrelated matter.

Upon finding needles and caps in the kitchen, they conducted a search and found a bag behind the sofa containing snap bags and scales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also found bags containing white rocks and a quantity of benzocaine, a type of mild anaesthetic that is often used in the cutting of cocaine.

They also found £800 cash in a kitchen drawer and a Nokia mobile phone with messages related to the sale of cocaine and ecstasy, plus some that advertised the cost of the drugs.

It was estimated that the drugs found were worth anywhere between £3,550 and £9,290.

Glynn was arrested and interviewed by police and gave largely no comments, but did claim he had saved up the £800 from his job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said he used cannabis every day and cocaine about three times a week. He denied selling drugs and using the mobile phone.

He later admitted selling cocaine and possessing criminal cash, and eventually admitted selling the ecstasy.

Mitigating on his behalf, Andrew Coleman described Glynn as an easy target, and there was such concern about him it was even considered that he may be a victim of modern slavery.

He said: “He is a vulnerable man who had effectively been exploited.”

Advertisement Hide Ad