Eunpyo Hong admitted sexual activity with a child after taking her back to his student accommodation on Cross Belgrave Street.

Prosecutor Philip Standfast told Leeds Crown Court that the girl had seen Hong in the restaurant and told him he reminded her of a K-pop (Korean pop music) musician she liked.

They swapped contact details and met up later, and kissed.

Hong was told by the judge her "must accept he took advantage" of the girl.

She later confessed she was younger than what she first told him, and he admitted to her that she was too young.

However, on July 17 the girl and her friend were in Leeds city centre and contacted Hong, who then met up with them for coffee, before he asked them if they wanted to go back to his flat.

Hong then had sex with the girl in his flat.

The girl’s mother was told by the youngster’s friend and the police were contacted.

Hong fully admitted the offence and confessed to police that he knew it was wrong.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where was being held on remand.

Mitigating, Michael Collins said that Hong was only young at 22, and there was chance he would be deported.

The judge, Recorder Patrick Palmer jailed Hong for 20 months, gave him a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.