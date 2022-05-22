Judges also dealt with the cases of a man who sexually abused a young girl in the 1980s, a man who attacked two police officers, and an Albanian who tried to use fake documentation when stopped by police.

Among those sentenced this week were:

Shane Denham

Peter Kaye was jailed for 42 months for sexually abusing a girl in the 1980s.

A man who punched and stamped on his partner while his two-year-old son sat nearby has been locked up.

Shane Denham, 31, of Ascot Terrace, East End Park, was sentenced for a catalogue of abusive behaviour to a former partner, as well as an incident in which he drove a car into one of her relatives.

A probation officer then told the court that Denham had "issues with temper control" and had admitted behaving in a "nasty" way in previous relationships.

Peter Kaye

A man who sexually abused a young girl more than 30 years ago has been jailed for 42 months.

Leeds Crown Court heard Peter Kaye carried out the offences on three occasions during the 1980s.

Kaye, 61, of The Heights West, Armley, had indecently assaulted the victim on two occasions and exposed himself to her on another.

Ian Robinson

A man who attacked two police officers after they were called to a disturbance has avoided going to jail.

Ian Robinson, 52, formerly of Aketon Road, Castleford, was already on a suspended sentence for violence when he punched a police officer, then later dug his nails into the arm of another, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Body-worn footage from the officers was played to the court, showing Robinson in a vest and shorts arguing with the officers.

Joshua Liam Cullen

A violent man with a history of attacking his partners has been jailed after assaulting a former girlfriend.

Joshua Liam Cullen was already known to police when he launched the attack on the woman at her house, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The court heard the 29-year-old, of Saville Street, Wakefield, had a long-standing issue with cannabis use but would "take anything he could get his hands on".

Jetmir Kacorri

An Albanian man using falsified identification documents avoided an immediate prison sentence after a judge accepted his "desperate" financial situation had led him to break the law.

The court heard how Jetmir Kacorri, 30, of Stratford Terrace, Beeston, had presented a false driving licence when police pulled over his car in Harehills in June 2020.

His barrister said Kacorri was told by someone that it was easier to find work as a "European" rather than as an Albanian and it was suggested he get fake documents.

Shane Crampton

A "jealous and paranoid" man from Leeds has been jailed after conducting a two-year campaign of psychological abuse against his ex partner.

Shane Crampton's 28-month campaign of abuse included demanding access to her social media, alienating her from friends and family, threats of physical violence, and stalking once the relationship had ended.

Crampton, 33, of Welles Avenue, Methley, broke down in tears as the court heard a statement from the victim, who described how his actions "completely ruined" her life.

Stewart Mellors

A man was confronted by a paedophile hunter group in Leeds after sending "sexualised" messages and pictures online to what he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

Judge Simon Batiste told Stewart Mellors he would get "one chance" to rehabilitate himself, warning that he would be "locked up" if he ever came back before the court.