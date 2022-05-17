Joshua Liam Cullen was already known to police when he launched the attack on the woman at her house, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The 29-year-old had been with the woman for four years but the pair had split up over his behaviour.

Prosecutor Lydia Carroll said Cullen had been in a relationship with another woman when he turned up at his ex partner's home in Pontefract on the evening of November 17 last year.

He asked if he could stay and the woman allowed him, saying she felt sorry for him.

The pair began talking about his new relationship, but he became angry. He then lunged at her and grabbed her by the throat with both hands, but she was able to push him away.

She went into the kitchen, opened the door and told him to leave, but he punched her to the side of the head, causing her to fall to the floor. He then punched her repeatedly.

The woman fled the property and went to a friend's home where the police were called. The woman was covered in blood and had bruising around her eyes and head.

After being arrested, Cullen gave no comments during interview. He eventually admitted a charge of actual bodily harm.

Cullen, of Saville Street, Wakefield, has 12 convictions for 17 offences, including several related to domestic violence.

There had also been several police safeguarding call-outs involving three partners since 2012.

Mitigating, Eleanor Durdy admitted there was "no going behind" his previous convictions for domestic violence, but said: "He has expressed his remorse and accepts the impact of his offending."

She said he had a long-standing issue with cannabis use but told his brief that he would "take anything he could get his hands on".

"He expresses how much he wants help to help him address his domestic abuse. He simply can't go on like this."

The judge, Recorder Christopher Rose, handed Cullen a 15-month jail sentence.