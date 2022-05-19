Leeds man avoids jail after 'desperate situation' led him to fake ID documents

A sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court heard how 30-year-old Jetmir Kacorri, of Stratford Terrace , Beeston, had already pleaded guilty to two counts of posessing a false identity document with intent.

On June 28, 2020, police officers stopped a car being driven by the defendant in Harehills. Kacorri then gave a false name and date of birth to the police.

The hearing took place at Leeds Crown Court.

The court heard that officers suspected he was not insured to drive and requested a driver's licence.

Prosecuting Kacorri, Nathan Davis told the court it was a fake driving licence which confirmed the same details he had given the police.

Despite initially insisting the details were correct, after further police questioning, Kacorri confirmed the documents were fake and that he was in fact Albanian.

Mr Davis added: "He told police that if he came to the country and used correct details, he would not have been allowed in.

"Imigraton officers examined the document and found that they were faked and not of good quality."

The court heard how Kacorri had left Albania seeking employment to to help pay for care for his parents, and had owed £18,000 to the people who moved him to the UK from Belgium.

Defending Mr Kacorri, Bethan Chichester said: "He found himself in quite a desperate situation.

"He borrowed money to care for his elderly and ill parents in Albania. When the work dried up, he went to Greece to find work. When that work dried up, he met someone who said he could bring him to the UK for a better life.

"He was alone and had no money to his name but found work before Covid.

"When the pandemic hit, he had no work to support himself."

He was told by someone that it was easier to find work as a "European" rather than as an Albanian, and it was suggested he get fake documents.

Ms Chichester added: "He was vulnerable and unable to pay for food. He was Naive.

"He obtained documents that were fakes and of poor quality in order to feed himself and out of desperation."

The court was told Kacorri now has stable accommodation, works as a self-employed painter and decorator, and holds a certificate to work in the UK. It was added Mr Kacorri's wife also works and the two want to start a family.

Ms Chichester said: "He is a hard worker, and took a wrong path in a time of need.

"He found himself in an exceptional circumstance and in dire straits. He has taken steps to correct himself and find work and is supporting his family."

Sentencing Kacorri, Recorder H Vann told the court: "Your age, your low risk of further offending, and the fact that you have an active application for remaining here are powerful factors to persuade me that the sentence should be suspended."