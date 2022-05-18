Armley man sentenced to more than four years for historic child sex crimes

Peter Kaye, 61, of The Heights West in Armley, pleaded guilty to gross indecency with a girl under 14 and two counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14.

All three offences took place in the 1980s.

Peter Kaye was sentenced to more than four years imprisonment.

A sentencing at Leeds Crown Court also heard Kaye had spent time in prison for similar offences back in 1998.

Mitigating for Kaye, Lily Wildman told the court: "I accept there has been a blatant abuse of trust.

"He has been out of prison and has not committed a relevant offence since 1998.

"During that time in custody he has reflected on those previous offences.

"He has been isolated since those convictions but had begun to rebuild relationships since his previous offences."

Sentencing Kaye, Recorder J Hill told the court Kaye had indecently assaulted the victim on two occasions and exposed himself to her on another.

Because of the historic nature of the crimes, Judge Hill said he was only allowed to use sentencing guidelines from the time the offences took place.

He said: "I now have to sentence you for three offences. These are known as historical offences.

"Sentences have gone up since then [for theses crimes], but I am bounded to the sentences from the 1980s.

"I read the victim impact statement and it has had a huge impact on the complainant's life going forward."