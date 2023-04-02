Here are 10 criminals jailed in Leeds this week.
1. 10 criminals locked up this week
These defendants were jailed at Leeds Crown Court Photo: WYP
2. Rocky Hoban
A dad “revelled” in posing for pictures with his drug gang’s sawn-off shotguns that were later found at his Leeds home, along with £11,000 worth of high-purity cocaine. Police raided the home of Rocky Hoban and found two fully-working shotguns, a blank-firing semi-automatic pistol adapted to fire live ammunition, 32 cartridges of live ammunition and two bags of steel ball bearings. The 42-year-old was jailed for 10 years. Photo: WYP
3. Peter Timothy Law
A jealous ex who refused to accept his relationship was over torched the home of his ex-partner and children in Leeds. Peter Timothy Law broke into the empty Bramley home and started the blaze in four different areas of the property, including the bedroom and stairwell, destroying valuables, furniture, clothes and toys. The 42-year-old was jailed for eight years and eight months. Photo: WYP/Google
4. Ryan Woodhead
A brazen burglar barged his way into the Leeds home of an elderly dementia sufferer, then demanded she make him a cup of tea while he searched for valuables. Drug addict Ryan Woodhead, 31, followed the terrified 78-year-old home then told her he was “coming in” when she reached the front door. He was jailed for three years. Photo: WYP