An operation to to expose sex offenders was set up by police last year with a fake online profile and Simon Weedall made contact on October 26. Using the apps Kik and WhatsApp, the 43-year-old quickly turned to conversation sexual after making contact, prosecutor Bashir Ahmed told Leeds Crown Court.

This was despite the undercover officers making it clear the “girl” was only 12. Weedall asked if she liked older men and asked her about masturbation. He also requested she send videos and photos of herself performing sex acts.

He was arrested on January 19 and gave a no-comment interview. He later admitted attempting to incite a child into sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication. He has just one previous conviction, but not for sexual offences.

Simon Weedall was jailed for 32 months.

Held on remand since his arrest, he appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster. Mitigating, Sean Smith told the court that he had used his time on remand “wisely”, having gained a number of educational certificates including first aid and health education.

But he conceded a lengthy jail spell was inevitable, and said: “He knows there needs to be a significant period of reflection.”

He said he has since split from his partner and has lost his home on Dawlish Road, Burmantofts.