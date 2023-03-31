The heart-breaking statement from the widow of Tony Steel was read out to Leeds Crown Court today as the three people involved in his death were jailed.

Mr Steel, a 41-year-old HGV driver, was fatally stabbed in the chest, back and neck on Parkfield View in Ossett on September 2 last year during the fight. He was there trying to help get his friend’s stolen bank card back from the three defendants, who all lived on the street.

Christopher Donaldson, 45, was found guilty of murder following a trial and jailed for life with a minimum 24 years, minus the 209 days he has spent on remand. He was also found guilty of ABH and GBH.

Tony Steel (left) was stabbed to death by Christopher Donaldson (top right) on Parkfield View.

Anthony Sladek, 39, had also denied murder but was found guilty of manslaughter, ABH and wounding with intent. He was given 11-and-a-half years.

Lorraine Hargreaves, 51, was found guilty of ABH, assault and theft. She received a three-year sentence.

Before the sentences were passed, several statements from Mr Steel’s family were read by prosecutor John Harrison.

Rachel Knight, his wife of five years, said: “He was a kind and considerate man with a big heart. His family and friends were everything. He always had a solution to a problem.

Sladek and Hargreaves were also jailed for their part.

“He was well respected. We recently bought our forever home and he worked night and day.

“He said ‘I wont be long baby, I love you’. It was the last time I saw him. I thought we had forever. I did not know the importance of that last moment together. In a split second my whole world changed. I have never felt pain like it. It does not get any better, it gets harder every single day. We were just a normal family, why did this happen to us?”

Other statements were also read out by Mr Steel’s son and his mother, who said: “My world is broken and feel like it will never be whole again. Tony was a rock to me.”

The defendants had got into an argument with another man earlier in the day after Hargreaves falsely accused him of attacking her. They beat him badly punching and kicking him, while Hargreaves stole his bank card. He suffered a fractured eye socket and bruising to his head. They then took his bank card and used it to buy tobacco and alcohol.

Later that evening the victim went to the flat on Parkfield View where the three defendants were, accompanied by others, including Mr Steel, to confront them. Donaldson came out armed with a chain and a knife, which he plunged into Mr Steel in the ensuing confrontation. There were three wounds inflicted, with the fatal wound found to be 6cm deep.

It was claimed by the defendants that they acted in self defence, that Mr Steel had been carrying a chain or metal bar, which was rejected.

The judge, Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl KC said of the brawl that “matters got well out of hand”.