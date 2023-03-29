Furious Jonathan Nettleton was told by a judge there could have been “catastrophic” consequences when he halted his VW van on a live lane near the M62 junctions at Ferrybridge before trying to get at the terrified motorist who was forced to stop behind him.

The 40-year-old was jailed for eight months at Leeds Crown Court this morning, Tuesday, March 28. Judge Robin Mairs told him: “I don’t know what sparked it. You reached a level of rage and fury that is barely credible.

"You eventually performed, in effect, an emergency stop on a lane of the A1 because of your personal grievance. You were quite prepared to risk catastrophic damage and the death of other road users. It was only through sheer good fortune that nobody was badly injured or killed that day.

Nettleton got out of his van on the A1 near Ferrybridge.

"You wanted him to get out and fight in the middle of the A1, all because of some perceived fault you had directed at his driving. It was a deliberate act of the utmost recklessness.”

Prosecuting the case, Zarreen Alam-Cheetham said the victim had been travelling on the A1 shortly after 10am on October 4 last year when Nettleton’s van pulled behind the victim closely. When he was able to, the victim pulled into the inside lane to let the van overtake.

But as Nettleton drove alongside, he threw a brass cap end through the open window of the victim’s driver side, causing him to swerve. Nettleton then got in front of the victim and kept braking, forcing the victim to also brake.

He then fully slammed on his brakes and came a stop in the inside lane. Nettleton then got out and walked over to the victim’s vehicle as other motorists were forced to stop or quickly change lanes to avoid a collision.

Described as being “irate”, he threw punches at the window of the victim’s car, ordering him to get out, but the driver refused and locked his doors. Nettleton walked away and made a limp-wristed hand gesture before mouthing the word “poof” towards the man. Getting back into his van and driving away, he continued to brake in front of the stunned victim after they both set off again, before the victim pulled off the A1 and called the police.

Nettleton was arrested and gave a no-comment interview to police, on the advice of his representing solicitor. He later admitted a charge of dangerous driving and threatening behaviour. Nettleton, previously of Model Avenue, Armley, but who has since moved to Nottingham, is a plumber and heating engineer by trade. He has four previous convictions, including ABH and two counts of drink-driving from 2008.

Mitigating, Michael Jowett said: “It was an appalling display by this defendant. His perception was that the complainant had held up traffic, but nothing can excuse how he behaved.

"He understands how the complainant will have felt shaken. He knew very well he was in the wrong. He felt instant regret. He phoned his partner to tell her how stupid he had behaved. It was an episode of madness.”