James Connolly
Published 18th Jul 2025, 17:21 BST
A violent attack in the beer garden of a bar in Leeds city centre left a man with serious facial injuries.

The incident, at Revolucion De Cuba on Call Lane, happened at around 2.30am on June 11.

Police want to identify this man after a violent attack in the beer garden of a bar in Leeds city centre left a man with serious facial injuries. | West Yorkshire Police

Police have launched a CCTV appeal in the hope of tracing a man they want to identify.

Officers said they want to speak to anyone who knows him or may have information about the assault.

Those who can help should call 101, quoting crime reference 13250326923.

Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

