Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The opening date for a “naughty” new speakeasy bar in Leeds city centre has been announced.

Behind Closed Doors is set to take over the former Wire nightclub space on Call Lane with its unique adult theme.

Established in 2015 in Manchester’s eclectic Northern Quarter, the brand is known for its salacious atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Behind Closed Doors will open later this week. | Behind Closed Doors

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After ringing a bell and entering through a secret door, customers can expect 1960s inspired design, with interesting pictures on the walls and mannequins inside.

The cocktail menu features a range of drinks including the best-selling Love Bite - a pink gin, raspberry and cucumber slushie.

Bosses said they wanted to put a “retro twist on dating”, with phones on every table so customers can say goodbye to swiping right - and instead simply turning the dial for the person that catches their eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also promises music from live DJs from across the north, who will be playing vinyl funk, soul and disco tunes.

The bar will open this Friday (August 23).

Nick Parr, director and creator of Behind Closed Doors, said: “We have a totally unique concept that has to be experienced to be truly appreciated.

“We have designed the space with plenty of seating, an easily accessible bar area, and a dancefloor for our livelier patrons.

“With late nights and DJs every night, excellent drink selection and an atmosphere second to none, a night at Behind Closed Doors is one you won’t forget in a hurry.

“We are very excited to open our doors in time for the summer bank holiday weekend and show the people of Leeds a great time.”