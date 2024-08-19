Behind Closed Doors Call Lane: New Leeds bar promises 'retro twist on dating' as opening date announced
Behind Closed Doors is set to take over the former Wire nightclub space on Call Lane with its unique adult theme.
Established in 2015 in Manchester’s eclectic Northern Quarter, the brand is known for its salacious atmosphere.
After ringing a bell and entering through a secret door, customers can expect 1960s inspired design, with interesting pictures on the walls and mannequins inside.
The cocktail menu features a range of drinks including the best-selling Love Bite - a pink gin, raspberry and cucumber slushie.
Bosses said they wanted to put a “retro twist on dating”, with phones on every table so customers can say goodbye to swiping right - and instead simply turning the dial for the person that catches their eye.
It also promises music from live DJs from across the north, who will be playing vinyl funk, soul and disco tunes.
The bar will open this Friday (August 23).
Nick Parr, director and creator of Behind Closed Doors, said: “We have a totally unique concept that has to be experienced to be truly appreciated.
“We have designed the space with plenty of seating, an easily accessible bar area, and a dancefloor for our livelier patrons.
“With late nights and DJs every night, excellent drink selection and an atmosphere second to none, a night at Behind Closed Doors is one you won’t forget in a hurry.
“We are very excited to open our doors in time for the summer bank holiday weekend and show the people of Leeds a great time.”
