Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds institution Fibre has reinvented itself with an enticing summer cocktail menu just as the sun starts to peak through the clouds.

It's a bar that's renowned for its parties and lively atmosphere, having been a staple on Lower Briggate for more than two decades.

We visited on a weekday to try the mixologists' new summer cocktail menu, that is nothing short of spectacular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fibre, on Call Lane, has launched a new summer food and cocktail menu.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A standout was the Platanos, a fruity blend of banana liqueur, honey tequila, pineapple and lemon - it was a tropical delight and not cloyingly sweet like many high street cocktails.

We also enjoyed the incredibly moreish Cherry Delight, which included Chambord, bitters and apple juice. The rich, fruity flavour of Chambord blended seamlessly with the subtle bitterness. It was perfectly balanced and I'd recommend it to anyone seeking a distinctive drink.

Our next order was the classic Long Island Iced Tea - and Fibre delivered. With gin cointreau and Coke, the cocktail's crisp, refreshing taste was complemented by its sweetness. Its inviting golden hue and delicious taste made it one of the best I've had in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incredibly moreish Cherry Delight. Photo: National World.

But the summer cocktails aren't the only new addition to Fibre's repertoire.

They've launched a range of stone-baked pizzas, including a hot and spicy version that is generously topped with chorizo, chillies and pastrami ham. But the classic Margherita was our favourite, with a rich sauce and plenty of mozzarella.

The value is excellent - with a buy one get one free deal on all drinks and a free six inch pizza with every drink purchased, from Sunday to Friday until 8pm.

The courtyard was a fabulous place to relax and enjoy the new drinks and food as the sun was shining - with an energetic DJ providing the tunes. It has cosy seating and sun-soaked tables, inviting guests to enjoy the gentle breeze with friends and cocktails, the ideal spot for unwinding and taking in the sun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On weekends, the bar transforms into a dance-floor hotspot, with the top-floor offering the ultimate VIP experience.

I'm dying to try one of their infamous drag brunches, combining bottomless drinks, drag performances and the new pizzas.

Fibre's success lies in its ability to constantly reinvent itself, having done so countless times over the years.

So whether you're a long-time fan of the Leeds institution or a first-time visitor, the new summer menu is not to be missed.

Factfile

Address: Lower Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6LY

Telephone: 0113 344 9550

Opening hours: Fri: 2pm-4am; Sat: 12pm-5am; Sun: 2pm-2am; Mon: 2pm-5am; Tue-Wed: 2pm-1am; Thur: 2pm-2am

Website: barfibre.co.uk

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 10/10

Atmosphere: 9/10