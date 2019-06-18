Learner driver who tried to drive to Gatwick Airport caught in West Yorkshire

A driver with only a provisional driving licence was caught trying to drive all the way to Gatwick Airport.

As well as being unqualified, the learner driver was also unsupervised or insured.

Learner drivers are allowed to have lessons on the motorway but only in a dual-control car and when with a DVSA approved driving instructor.

The unlicensed driver would have been making the 3 hours and 36 minute drive to the London airport from the services illegally.

However, he was stopped from completing his journey to Gatwick.

West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit shared the incident on Twitter.

In a statement on Monday, June 17, the team said: "The driver of this vehicle has just tried to drive to Gatwick Airport on a provisional driving licence without being supervised or Insured.

"He's now trying to make alternative arrangements."

Provisional licence holders can be fined up to £1,000 and get up to six penalty points on their provisional licence if they drive without the right supervision.

They also must have their own insurance and it not can get an unlimited fine, be banned from driving and get up to 8 penalty points.

-> Teenager rescued from Leeds house fire

-> Road closure after pedestrian and cyclist crash causing delays into Leeds