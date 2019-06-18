Teenager rescued from Leeds house fire

Have your say

A 17-year-old has been rescued from a house fire in Leeds.

The house fire took place at an address on Acres Hall Avenue, Pudsey, on Monday, June 17.

A 17-year-old has been rescued from a house fire in Leeds. Photo: Google.

It happened shortly before 10pm.

One teenage girl was rescued from an upstairs bedroom.

The fire involved the kitchen.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in the incident log: "House fire, kitchen involved. 1 female aged approx. 17 years rescued from the upstairs bedroom."

-> Man dies after being found unresponsive at Leeds house

-> Leeds clubbers evacuated as fire breaks out at Call Lane nightclub