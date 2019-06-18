Road closure after pedestrian and cyclist crash causing delays into Leeds

A road closure has been put in place after a crash between a pedestrian and cyclist.

It happened on Stanningley Road, outside Armley Park, on Tuesday, June 18.

The road is down to one Lane.

This is affecting traffic towards Leeds city centre.

Bus services are delayed.

Delays of around 15-20 minutes are expected.

First Bus has warned of cancellations.

