West Yorkshire Police figures show the 15 Leeds areas with the highest crime rates including Armley and Burley

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 10th Aug 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 11th Aug 2024, 11:42 GMT

The areas of Leeds with the highest rates of crime have been outlined in the latest police figures.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from June 2023 to May 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 106,181 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 13,107 crimes between June 2023 and May 2024

1. Leeds city centre

Leeds city centre recorded 13,107 crimes between June 2023 and May 2024 | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,422 crimes between June 2023 and May 2024

2. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,422 crimes between June 2023 and May 2024 | Bruce Rollinson

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,373 crimes between June 2023 and May 2024

3. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,373 crimes between June 2023 and May 2024 | James Hardisty

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,129 crimes between June 2023 and May 2024

4. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,129 crimes between June 2023 and May 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 1,727 crimes between June 2023 and May 2024

5. Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 1,727 crimes between June 2023 and May 2024 | National World Photo: National World

Harehills recorded 1,711 crimes between June 2023 and May 2024

6. Harehills

Harehills recorded 1,711 crimes between June 2023 and May 2024 | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

