West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from June 2023 to May 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 106,181 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . Leeds city centre Leeds city centre recorded 13,107 crimes between June 2023 and May 2024

2 . Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,422 crimes between June 2023 and May 2024

3 . Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,373 crimes between June 2023 and May 2024

4 . Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,129 crimes between June 2023 and May 2024

5 . Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 1,727 crimes between June 2023 and May 2024